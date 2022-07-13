Two burn ban violations result in wildfires, one under control in Rusk County

A fire off of FM 1716, in the north end of Rusk County, burned through two acres of land before it was put under control, according to reports.

The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management has reported that there were three burn ban violations within the county today, and two led to wildfires.

The Texas Forest Service and Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene of the fire before a back porch of a home and a nearby RV were enveloped in the fire; both sets of emergency officials created a plow line to help control the fire.

Out of the three burn ban violations, the third violation did not result in a wildfire because fire officials were able to arrive on the scene to assist in extinguishing the flames before it could evolve.

Officials want to remind residents that it is hot and dry outside, and that violations of the burn ban will not be tolerated.