HENDERSON, Texas — Two more Henderson ISD students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The district said Monday morning in a written statement that a student at the high school and an elementary student tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The high school student developed symptoms this past Monday. According to the district the student was isolated by a nurse, picked up by a parent and has not returned to campus.