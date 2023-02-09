Child killed in two-vehicle crash, 6 people taken to hospital in Nacogdoches County

According to officials, the crash is still under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A child died in a two vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market 1638 near Nacogdoches Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, a 2014 Volkswagen Passat was traveling north and a 2021 Cadillac Escalade was traveling south on FM 1638 when the Volkswagen drove into the oncoming lane.

The Cadillac driver turned left to avoid a collision but at the exact time, the Volkswagen driver drove back into her lane, striking each other head-on.

Officials identified the Volkswagen driver as Miranda Smallwood, 34, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. Smallwood's passenger was a 2-year-old child who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Cadillac driver was identified as Joel Wilson, 34, and the other passengers in this car was Kara Wilson, 38, and three children, ages two, one, and an infant. All five were taken to a local hospital, officials said.