TxDOT hosting car seat inspection event for National Child Passenger Safety Week

The free event will take place Wednesday, September 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — National Child Passenger Safety Week runs between September 19th - September 25th. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 46% of all car seats are misused.

The best way to keep kids safe in the car would be to make sure they are properly buckled up. TxDOT is partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension on Wednesday, September 22 to ensure drivers their car seats are safely installed.

Any guardians who plan to attend the event should be prepared to provide the age, weight and height of the child using the car seat. Participants will have their existing child safety seats inspected for free and upgraded if needed.