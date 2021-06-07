Tyler man arrested in fatal crash drove over 100 mph just before collision

Jose Manuel Esparza, 23, was arrested Friday in the death of Pablo Avila. Esparza was released the same day on a $10,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man charged with manslaughter in an October crash that killed his passenger was driving at speeds of more than twice the 50-mph limit when his car collided with a truck on Loop 323, police documents show.

Jose Manuel Esparza, 23, was arrested Friday in the death of Pablo Avila. Esparza was released the same day on a $10,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.

According to the arrest affidavit, the wreck occurred on Oct. 14 in the 2200 block of the W SW Loop 323 and left a passenger in one of the vehicles, later identified as Avila, in critical condition. The detective was told Avila would most likely die.

The detective noticed a black Corvette that was almost "unrecognizable due to the severity of the damage" facing south on the shoulder of the Loop's eastbound lanes. A white pickup was in the median facing east, and a white car was in the grass in front of Mercados.