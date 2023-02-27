Tyler man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing pedestrian while driving intoxicated

He was also sentenced to another 20-year prison term after pleading guilty to an unrelated assault of a peace officer charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who struck and killed an 18-year-old pedestrian while driving intoxicated last April was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

Justin Pierce, 30, pleaded guilty to both charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and causing an accident involving a death in connection with the April 24, 2022 wreck on State Highway 64, according to Smith County judicial records.

For the intoxication manslaughter charge, Pierce was sentenced to 18 years, and he received 20 years for the accident involving a death charge, records show.

He was also sentenced to another 20-year prison term for pleading guilty to an unrelated assault of a peace officer charge. All of the sentences will be served at the same time, according to online records.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on April 24, 2022, Pierce was traveling in a SUV west on SH 64 and hit a pedestrian Marissa July-McCuin, 18, also of Tyler, who was attempting to cross the roadway in the outside lane.

DPS reported that Pierce left the scene, but officers later found him. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released. McCuin was pronounced dead by hospital staff.