Tyler mother sentenced to 35 years for causing injuries that killed her 3-year-old child

A Tyler woman previously charged with capital murder has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for using her hands and a belt to beat her 3-year-old daughter who later died in 2020.

Courtnie Williams, of Tyler, entered a guilty plea to injury to a child charge Thursday morning in the 241st District Court in connection with the death of her daughter Kodie Williams on July 16, 2020.

Through the plea agreement, the charge for capital murder was dismissed and she received credit for time served in the Smith County Jail. She waived her right to a jury trial and appeal.

The child's father Manuel Williams entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge and was sentenced to 50 years in February. He was also previously charged with capital murder, according to judicial records.

Courtnie and Manuel Williams were originally charged with injury to a child on July 16, 2020 following the death of Kodie Williams at a Tyler hospital the day before. The charges were then upgraded to capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Kodie Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 15, 2020, after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.

In the arrest affidavit, photos show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.”

On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.