Tyler native represents East Texas in Miss Texas USA pageant

Savannah Hudson, a Tyler High School graduate who was born and raised in Tyler, will represent East Texas in the pageant July 1 and 2 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.

“I went to school here, I’ve worked here, I’ve volunteered here, I go to church here and I’ve seen so many changes over the years,” Hudson said. “I remember going to the Caldwell Zoo as a kid and seeing the albino alligator. I remember the Rose Garden being a prominent spot for photography. I remember cheering on the John Tyler Lions as a Brigadette.”