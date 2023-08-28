Smith County crews send relief to firefighters battling Jasper County wildfire

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 sent a strike team of three crew members to help battle the flames.

TYLER, Texas — Firefighters continue to work around the clock to tame the roughly 3,700-acre fire in Jasper County.

Crews have also received help from multiple surrounding teams from across the state thanks to the Texas Interstate Fire Mutual Aid System.

Smith County Emergency Services District 2 recently sent a three-man strike team to join firefighters battling the flames in Jasper County.

Charles Clanton, division chief of training and emergency services at Smith County ESD No. 2, said this is in accordance with TIFMAS.

"It means an awful lot to be able to go help. In addition to that, we're building our own team with experience and exposure to those type of incidents," Clanton said. "It gives us a robust capability here in Smith County, and as you've seen we've been pretty busy in the wildland world right here at home prior to the rain."

While first responders focus on putting out the flames, the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention has been providing disaster relief by giving free meals to those fighting the flames and people misplaced by the wildfire.

"We're there because we're helping serve the firefighters that are out there working so hard," said Bill Bumpas, the spokesperson for SBTC. "So we're providing hot meals, breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the firefighters, first responders, and even those that are in shelters temporarily."

SBTC is making sure those fighting the flames in the hot temperatures don't have to worry about what to eat during or after their shift. For the Smith County firefighters Capt. Jesse Adams, Ryan Cobb and Jake Edwards, it’s much needed because they've been there for 21 consecutive days.

"We've actually sent out a relief crew (Monday) to go down and relieve them," Clanton said. "They'll be coming home to spend some time with their families and to rehabilitate a little bit."