Tyler police searching for woman missing since early April

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen in early April.
According to the TPD, Paula Belonga, 51, was last seen on Friday, April 7, around 4 p.m., leaving her apartment complex at 4400 Paluxy Dr. in her white Chevrolet Impala with Texas license palate #: SBV0432.
Paula was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark-colored pants and may have been heading toward the Chapel Hill area.
If you have seen Belonga, her vehicle or know of her whereabouts, contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or Det. Chamberlain at (903) 531-1058.