Tyler police searching for woman missing since early April

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen in early April.

According to the TPD, Paula Belonga, 51, was last seen on Friday, April 7, around 4 p.m., leaving her apartment complex at 4400 Paluxy Dr. in her white Chevrolet Impala with Texas license palate #: SBV0432.

Paula was last seen wearing a red shirt and dark-colored pants and may have been heading toward the Chapel Hill area.