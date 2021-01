Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police and EMS are on the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grande Boulevard and Hollytree Drive.

EMS is on scene and the status of the pedestrian is unknown.

Traffic west of Hollytree Drive is being blocked by police and drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.