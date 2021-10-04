City of Tyler sets fall 'Bulky Item Week' for Oct. 18-22

Those participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) from Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22.

Those participating in this campaign should place bulky items on the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, and no sooner than 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15. After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb. These items will be charged a special pickup fee.

Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.

There is no need to call the Solid Waste Office when bulky items are placed at the curb. However, please note that items may be collected on a different day from regularly scheduled garbage collection.

If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, Oct. 25, please call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order.

For those City of Tyler residential customers who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.

The Recycle Center, located on 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. - noon.

The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center: