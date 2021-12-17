Tyler Salvation Army distributes gifts to over 2,200 Angel Tree recipients

"I lost my job this summer, and I'm very thankful for the services for me and other families," said Amanda Ring, mother of an Angel Tree gift recipient.

TYLER, Texas — As Amanda Ring stood in line for her kids' Angel Tree gifts Friday morning, she felt blessed and thankful that she'll be able to surprise them on Christmas Day after a hard year.

"I lost my job this summer, and I'm very thankful for the services for me and other families," she said.

Ring, 30, of Tyler, has two boys, who are 5 and 3 years old, and this is her first year to be a part of the Angel Tree.

She plans to wrap the presents for a big reveal on Christmas.

"They (are) still at the age where unwrapping the paper is exciting," Ring said, adding that it'll feel good to see them open the gifts. "I'm excited."