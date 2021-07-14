Tyler Transit to make changes to routes after study wraps

"We're looking to get the route times down to about 30-45 minutes," Transit Director Leroy Sparrow said.

TYLER, Texas — Come October, Tyler Transit is going to look very different.

Transit director Leroy Sparrow said changes are coming after getting results back from a study that asked drivers and passengers what they want to see.

"We learned riders want shorter headways, they would like to have less wait time," Sparrow said. "By doing this study we add one additional route."

James Wade lives in Tyler and uses the transit system.

He agrees with the study result and can't wait for the changes to start.

"I don't have to wait an hour and a half to catch the next bus no more, that's a real good thing," he said.

At each Tyler bus stop, right now it's about an hour and a half until a bus will return to the same spot but with the changes, that time will be significantly reduced.

"We're looking to get the route times down to about 30-45 minutes," Sparrow said.