City of Tyler lifts boil water notice following e. coli discovery

TYLER, Texas — The city of Tyler has officially lifted their water boil notice on Saturday, Sept. 9. for all of its customers.

This comes after the public water became contaminated after strains of e. coli were discovered after a sample was taken.

According to the announcement on Friday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Tyler public water system to notify Tyler Water Utilities customers to boil their water prior to consumption, including washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

In a release to the public the city of Tyler is advising people to flush all faucets for a minimum of 15 minutes prior to consumption.