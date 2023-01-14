Tyler's new convention center next to Rose Garden on track to officially open this spring

This new conference center will feature 23,000 square feet of meeting space, a built in stage, a catering kitchen and a 3.5-acre park.

TYLER, Texas — The W.T. Brookshire Conference Center, which will bring an up-to-date efficient convention center to Tyler, is making significant progress to open sometime this spring.

The center replaces the former Harvey Convention Center that was torn down in 2021. This new conference center will be next to Tyler's iconic Rose Garden Center and feature 23,000 square feet of meeting space, a built in stage, a catering kitchen and a 3.5-acre park.

The first hope was to have doors open in November, but the same shipping issues and manufacturing hiccups have caused several delays.

Deputy City Manager Stephanie Franklin said Thursday during an sneak peek of the facility that construction is continuing to move forward as planned for a spring opening.

"A lot of progress happening today, a lot of progress has been happening over the months. We finally got inside, we've enclosed the structure," Franklin said. "We are installing kitchen equipment we're doing the floor finishes, bathroom finishes."

She said one of the most prominent features is the arches and the brickwork that enhances the beauty of the building. A local artist will be working on a large vinyl pint for the green room area and a large mosaic art piece out front.

The city of Tyler is excited to have a state-of-the-art facility near the unique spot next to the Rose Garden, Tyler ISD's Rose Stadium and the historic Mayfair building, Franklin said.

"I think is going to be a big economic driver for those groups coming into the city of Tyler that are looking to have a unique experience. And that's what we're offering," Franklin said. "We're not offering a conference center that looks like most conference centers across the state of Texas."

Franklin added the city of Tyler leaders are looking forward to bring this brand-new facility to Tyler.

"We're excited to see what this brings, what kind of travel and tourism this will bring to the city of Tyler. And the fact that it's located next to the crown jewel of the historic rose garden, I think makes it even more special," Franklin said.

Franklin said she expects that exact dates for the opening will be released from the city of Tyler in the coming weeks.

"In the next couple of weeks, you'll see the fencing come down. A lot of the dirt work and parking lots be finished," she said. "So I think in the next few weeks, you'll really see that it's near its near completion."

Shari Lee, president of Visit Tyler, called Thursday an exciting day as city officials got walk into and preview the upcoming much-needed conference center.