Upshur County inmate dead after staff finds him unresponsive

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — An Upshur County Jail inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his jail cell during a regular check Tuesday.

Mark Wayne Stovall, 53, of Winnsboro, was found unresponsive in his cell by jail staff while Stovall was on medical watch.

Staff members immediately gave Stovall CPR and EMS then attempted to revive him, but Stovall ultimately died due to the unknown medical emergency, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said.

Webb said that Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton arrived and pronounced Stovall dead. The Texas Rangers have been notified and they are conducting the investigation into the incident. His family has been notified, Webb said.