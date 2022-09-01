Congressional candidate says man threatened to set him on fire at Longview gas station

He is running against current Smith County Judge and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jrmar Jefferson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress District 1 which includes a large part of East Texas, said in a Facebook video that a man threatened to set him on fire at a Longview gas station Wednesday.

Jefferson said while he was pumping gas and meeting people, a man pointed at an active gas pump and told Jefferson, "I ought to hose you down and set you on fire" at the Sam’s Club gas station in Longview.

In the video, Jefferson recalled freezing for a second after hearing the alleged threat.

"I didn't want to reach in my car for anything in case he had a gun because he had a weapon in his hand," Jefferson said. "And I told him, 'How can you treat another American like this?'

He said he then called the Longview Police Department and the man accused of making the threat fled the scene.

Longview police spokesperson Brandon Thornton said Jefferson did file a police report and an investigation is ongoing.

"Criminals need to be brought to justice," Jefferson said, adding in the video that he will continue registering voters.

He is running against current Smith County Judge and Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran to represent the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.

Congressional District 1 encompasses areas like Tyler, Longview, and Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

In a statement Thursday, Moran said he strongly condemns verbal threats or acts of intimidation or violence toward candidates running for any office, no what matter what the person's political affiliation is.

"The rule of law and protections afforded by our Constitution and laws are integral to our democracy and the election process," Moran said. "Campaigns should be centered around experience, issues, and differing ideas for moving our country forward. I wholeheartedly support a full investigation by law enforcement of the incident involving Mr. Jefferson."

The general election to decide this congressional race and others is set for Nov. 8.

LeTourneau University political science professor John Barrett discussed what the political landscape is looking like ahead of the November elections. He said political-related violence are becoming more common.

In late July, New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was giving a speech when a man went on stage and tried to stab him.