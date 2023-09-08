UT Health East Texas to build new $12 million facility

The new facility will feature urgent care, imaging, orthopedics and sports medicine. It is expecting to open next year.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas is expecting to build a two-story, 20,000-square-foot building in south Tyler.

The new building will house orthopedics and sports medicine services, an urgent care, a diagnostic and imaging facility as well as outpatient rehabilitation.

It will be located on Old Jacksonville Highway, next to the existing UT Health East Texas Physicians clinic on Three Lakes Parkway that is home to family medicine, internal medicine, facial plastics and ear, nose and throat physicians.

“This expansion is in response to the growth patterns in South Tyler and allows us to offer a more convenient and accessible medical office building, thereby delivering care more efficiently,” said Todd Hill, CEO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

The first floor will offer extended-hours urgent care, imaging center and outpatient physical therapy.

The urgent care will include an orthopedic emphasis, focusing on a variety sprains and strains, possible broken bones or simple fractures.

It also will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients for conditions including fever, cold, flu and minor cuts that require stitches.

The second floor will be dedicated to UT Health’s growing orthopedics and sports medicine specialties.

“This facility will allow us to provide general orthopedic and sports medicine evaluations, fracture care and the full range of joint injections,” said Don McKay, market director of orthopedics and sports medicine.

McKay mentioned the location will be instrumental for graduate medical education in sports medicine and orthopedics, while training the caregivers of the future.