UT Tyler School of Medicine holds inaugural white coat ceremony for class of 2027

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine hosted its first white coat ceremony, marking the students’ entry into the medical profession.

During the prestigious ceremony, students recited the physician’s oath and received a white coat with a medicine pin.

“This is a momentous occasion for UT Tyler, a day to recognize the impact these students will have on the health care of the East Texas region,” said President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun.

Forty new students pledged their commitment to patient care and came forward to be "cloaked," signifying their status as medical students.

“Through the White Coat Ceremony, our students take the first step in their journey towards becoming compassionate and skilled health care professionals,” said Dr. Brigham Willis, founding dean of the UT Tyler School of Medicine.

The keynote speech was given by Dr. Julie V. Philley, executive vice president of health affairs and vice provost, followed by the recitation of the Physician’s Oath, led by Dr. Beverly Waddleton, a former family practice physician at UT Health East Texas in Quitman.

“I am very grateful to our dedicated faculty and staff who have helped the School of Medicine reach this important milestone, and to our tremendously generous sponsors whose support has made this day possible,” Philley said.

According to the School of Medicine, 95% of students in the first class are from East Texas counties, including Smith, Gregg, Bowie, Harrison, Angelina, Cherokee, Wood and Kaufman.