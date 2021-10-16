UT Tyler to allow departments, faculty to decide on virtual or in-person learning

UT Tyler has opened both a vaccination and testing clinic on campus, as as of October 16, conducted 21,825 COVID-19 tests. Currently, there are 8 active cases.

TYLER, Texas — Faculty and departments will now be allowed to decide on an individual basis whether to bring students back for in-person instruction after Thanksgiving break, a spokesperson for UT Tyler has said.

The university has currently been operating under their Fall 2021 COVID-19 procedures, which "expects" face masks for students, faculty, and staff. The university has also asked to have virtual options for all in-person meetings, as well as "flexible access" to the campus via telework and other accommodations.

"This approach was designed for the maximum benefit of student learning with the intent of remaining face to face as much as possible," the university writes in its COVID-19 protocols.

"We want our students to enjoy the collegiate experience – the face-to-face learning environment, socializing with friends and those activities that they have missed since COVID began," UT Tyler President Kirk A. Calhoun said in an August announcement. "It must be understood that all these experiences have to occur in a safe manner as we continue to maneuver COVID."