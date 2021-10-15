Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives grant funding to repair rural East Texas homes

“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” Habitat for Humanity of Smith County CEO Jack Wilson said. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”