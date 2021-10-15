Habitat for Humanity of Smith County receives grant funding to repair rural East Texas homes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A $300,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture will help Habitat for Humanity of Smith County fix several homes in need of critical repairs within rural portions of eight East Texas counties.
The local Habitat recently received the housing preservation grant from the USDA.
“We are so excited to once again receive funding from the USDA to help our low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities receive the help they need to make repairs to their homes so they can stay in their own homes,” Habitat for Humanity of Smith County CEO Jack Wilson said. “Many of our clients have to choose between paying for a home repair and buying groceries or medicine. This grant will enable Habitat to address everything from roofs that leak, to faulty electrical wiring, needing heat or air-conditioning, plumbing repairs, and remodeling a bathroom and/or kitchen, and making these areas easier to use and more accessible.”
The grant will fund repairs for 25 homes in rural Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rains, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
Read the full story with our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.