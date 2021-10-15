Tyler police respond to multiple-vehicle crash with injuries

According to police, at least one if not multiple occupants are injured but their exact statuses are unknown at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a multiple-vehicle crash in which at least one person was injured.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, officers came to the scene in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323. According to police, at least one if not multiple occupants are injured but their exact statuses are unknown at this time.

All east and westbound lanes in the 2200 block of WSW Loop 323 were closed. Tyler Police officers are diverting traffic at Old Jacksonville Highway and Highway 155 South.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.