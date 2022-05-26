Uvalde native and East Texas PE coach opens up about the Uvalde Tragedy

"This hits home for me as you know this was my hometown, this was my school and these are my people.”

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Uvalde has the nation’s attention as one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern history.

Families across the nation and in the state are mourning the lives lost and affected by this tragedy.

For an East Texas educator Holly Drain, who is an Uvalde native, this one hits home for her.

“It’s absolutely devastating,'' said Holly Drain, Physical Education Teacher for Owens Elementary. “It’s just such a great home town and we're a tight knit community and everyone supports everyone and (what) they did for me growing up.”

Throughout her time at Robb elementary school she remembers her classmates and teachers that left an impact on her and shaped her to who she is today.

“I have so many great memories from that school, my teachers, I remember everything about the layout of the school; it was such a good experience,” Drain said. “My P.E. teacher was amazing and here I am doing P.E. all these years later.”

All these years later, she never imagined her hometown becoming a target for violence.

“I’m watching these newscasts on the nationwide news stations, and I’m recognizing my classmates up there standing in front of everyone," Drain said.

Classmates she grew up with and holds near to her heart and considers family.

“I feel like they're all apart of me, I just know so many people there and I know that was tragic for those parents who couldn’t communicate with their kids,” Drain said.

Drain says she wishes she could be there to offer physical support to her friends and family impacted by this tragedy.

To offer her support she’s connected to them through social media, where her post was felt by many including her students.

“I had a fifth grader walk up to me late in the afternoon and he said, 'I'm sorry, coach',” said Drain. “I thought, what did he do? He didn't do anything, he said, 'I saw your posts. My mom shared your post on Facebook.' I was so touched that he waited all day to see me to come talk to me and to say that, it was so precious.”

In a world that is grieving, Drain hopes that we can all one day find peace.