Van Zandt and Mabank law enforcement arrest shooting suspect, third this month

Troy Wayne Baker has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a non-fatal shooting.

MABANK, Texas — On Friday afternoon, Van Zandt sheriff deputies and Mabank Police arrested a suspect, Troy Wayne Baker, involved in a shooting outside of Mabank.

"This is the third shooting this month, all three times we have taken swift action and all three times arrests were made," Van Zandt Sheriff Steve Hendrix said.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., Hendrix's deputies along with Mabank PD responded to a shooting on County Road 2723 outside of Mabank. Upon arrival, one gunshot victim was located and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on the evidence and information, the suspect Troy Wayne Baker was placed into custody and booked into the Van Zandt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and an assault charge from a previous investigation.

"Each time, our law enforcement partners in this county have worked together to get the result," Hendrix said. "Today I want to thank Mabank PD, the Precinct 2 Constables office, and the District Attorney's office for their assistance and rapid response."