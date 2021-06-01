White Oak high school adding fire academy

The district will offer a fire academy for seniors starting in the fall.

WHITE OAK, Texas — When the next school year starts, White Oak High School will begin training students to be firefighters.

Superintendent Brain Gray on Tuesday said the district will offer a fire academy for seniors starting in the fall. It is a partnership with Kilgore College. Mike Simmons from the Kilgore College Fire Academy will help run the class.

The students will take two fire prevention courses and a hazardous materials class during the school year, he said. At the end of the year, students will complete their certification with a two-week course at Kilgore College to be able to work as firefighters.