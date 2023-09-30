Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation awards over $74,000 in grants for teachers in need

The grants will be used to fund solar eclipse glasses for the entire district, a sensory room for students with special needs and so much more.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation provided seven school districts with a special surprise!

On Friday, the foundation handed over $74,000 divided into 31 grants to teachers within the school district.

To accompany the celebration, the Whitehouse High School drum line, cheerleaders and First Ladies drill team all dressed up to show their support to surprise the teachers.

“It’s so much fun to be able to surprise teachers and be able to fund their big dreams for all of our WISD students,” WISDEF president Allison Carr said.

The grants will be funding a variety of projects including solar eclipse glasses for the entire district, a sensory room for students with special needs and cameras to start an elementary school yearbook club.

"We're just very grateful for the Education Foundation. They do an amazing job pouring back into the schools, picking innovative things to give our students. I have personal children on three campuses and we feel so blessed to be a part of White House ISD," Fourth grade teacher Megan Strickland said.