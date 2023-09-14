UT Tyler School of Medicine awarded $1 million HRSA grant for residency program

“Thank you to all those who contributed to securing this grant,” said Dr. Brigham C. Willis, founding dean of the School of Medicine.

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine was awarded over $1 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration for the General Preventive Residency program.

This two-year residency will accommodate four residents. This four-year grant will increase the number of residents by 50%, allowing for the program to accommodate up to six residents.

The program is one of the only two public health and general preventive medicine residencies in Texas.

It serves the northeast Texas region, with a population of 1.5 million residing in 35 counties, 30 of which are considered rural. The region is second only to the Rio Grande Valley Region in percentage of unmet patient needs due to a shortage of physicians.