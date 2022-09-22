Winnsboro Animal Shelter under quarantine due to dogs' parvovirus diagnosis

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious and the virus can affect all dogs.

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Winnsboro Animal Shelter is closing its doors until further notice due to a quarantine after dogs arrived with parvovirus.

The animal shelter posted on Facebook that the quarantine is in place because of the parvovirus diagnosis.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious and the virus can affect all dogs, especially those who are unvaccinated and puppies younger than four months old.