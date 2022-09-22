Winnsboro Animal Shelter under quarantine due to dogs' parvovirus diagnosis

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Winnsboro Animal Shelter is closing its doors until further notice due to a quarantine after dogs arrived with parvovirus.
The animal shelter posted on Facebook that the quarantine is in place because of the parvovirus diagnosis.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine parvovirus is a highly contagious and the virus can affect all dogs, especially those who are unvaccinated and puppies younger than four months old.
This virus affects dogs' gastrointestinal tracts and it's spread by direct dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces, environments or people. It can also contaminate kennel surfaces, food and water bowls, collars and leashes, and the hands and clothing of people who handle infected dogs, the AVMA said.