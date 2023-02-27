East Texas woman arrested for allegedly killing 2 children, injuring 2 others in drunk-driving crash

Iliana Esther Ayala, 29, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on $220,000 bond.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was produced on May 23, 2022, which highlights CBS19's original reporting of the crash referenced below.

An East Texas woman was arrested Saturday for killing two children and injuring two others in a May 2022 crash.

According to Rusk County judicial records, Iliana Esther Ayala, 29, of Henderson, was booked into the Rusk County Jail on the following charges:

Intoxication manslaughter with vehicle (X2)

Intoxication assault with vehicle (X2)

Her bond was set at $220,000.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:45 p.m., on Saturday, May 21, troopers responded to a one-vehicle wreck which occurred on Highway 64, just west of Henderson.

The preliminary investigation indicates an SUV, driven by Ayala, was traveling east on SH 64 and for an unknown reason left the roadway on the south side.

The SUV then traveled in the grass south of the roadway and hit a shallow creek with its front end causing the vehicle to flip end over end, ejecting three children who were passengers in the vehicle.

Ayala and Edna Grinaldo were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

DPS says a 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital. Two other children, a 3-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital in serious condition. The 3-year-old died from his injuries about a week later.