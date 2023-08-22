UPDATE: Smith County kidnapping suspect arrested, woman found safe

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County officials say a woman is safe and the suspect in her reported kidnapping has been arrested following a lengthy search that began early Tuesday morning.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 3 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, officials were called to the 5100 block of CR 1185, just west of Tyler, on reports a 24-year-old woman had been kidnapped by her boyfriend, identified as Ngosi Williams, 40. Authorities say the woman was put in the trunk of a dark-colored sedan. Witnesses reported seeing Williams then get into the vehicle with three other men and head toward Tyler.

Around 1:30 p.m., law enforcement reported to CBS19 the woman was found at a residence in the 800 block of N. Fannin Ave. in Tyler and was taken to the SCSO. Williams was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service and will be booked into the Smith County Jail on a warrant signed by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson. Other arrests are possible, officials said.