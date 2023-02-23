East Texas woman killed after crashing vehicle into guardrail, overturning in creek

The investigation is ongoing.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to the area of CR 431, about three miles north of Lindale.

The preliminary investigation indicates a car, driven by Elizabeth Hare, 44, of Brownsboro, was traveling north CR 431. DPS says the vehicle left the roadway and hit a guardrail before overturning in a nearby creek.

Hare was pronounced dead at the scene.