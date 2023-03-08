x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

East Texas woman dead after falling out of moving vehicle in Wood County

Officials said while traveling north of U.S. Highway 69., Kristie A. Maxwell fell out of the passenger door of a Chevrolet Camaro.

More Videos

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Woman dies from injuries after falling out of moving vehicle Monday afternoon in Wood County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Ronald K. Vinson, 55, was driving a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro north of U.S. Highway 69 when Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, fell out of the passenger door.

Maxwell was airlifted to a Tyler hospital where she died Tuesday morning from her injuries, DPS said. 

The preliminary investigation indicated Maxwell was not wearing her seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing by DPS.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out