East Texas woman dead after falling out of moving vehicle in Wood County

Officials said while traveling north of U.S. Highway 69., Kristie A. Maxwell fell out of the passenger door of a Chevrolet Camaro.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Woman dies from injuries after falling out of moving vehicle Monday afternoon in Wood County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Ronald K. Vinson, 55, was driving a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro north of U.S. Highway 69 when Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, fell out of the passenger door.

Maxwell was airlifted to a Tyler hospital where she died Tuesday morning from her injuries, DPS said.

The preliminary investigation indicated Maxwell was not wearing her seatbelt.