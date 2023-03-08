East Texas woman dead after falling out of moving vehicle in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Woman dies from injuries after falling out of moving vehicle Monday afternoon in Wood County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety, Ronald K. Vinson, 55, was driving a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro north of U.S. Highway 69 when Kristie A. Maxwell, 45, fell out of the passenger door.
Maxwell was airlifted to a Tyler hospital where she died Tuesday morning from her injuries, DPS said.
The preliminary investigation indicated Maxwell was not wearing her seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing by DPS.