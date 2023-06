The restaurant chain, known for its chicken fingers, has started permitting with the city to transform the building at 3405 N. Fourth St. near Lowe's

LONGVIEW, Texas — The former location of Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview will become home to a different restaurant concept.

Zaxby's, a restaurant chain known for its chicken fingers, has started permitting with the city to transform the building at 3405 N. Fourth St. near Lowe's and across the road from Sam's Club.

The restaurant chain is based in Athens, Georgia.