Smith County early voting begins Monday

Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the Voting Centers, no matter which precinct they live in.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from January 2022.

Early voting will begin Monday for the March 1 Joint Primary Election in Smith County and across the state.

Smith County will have five early voting locations:

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson in Tyler

The Heritage Building, 1900 Bellwood Road in Tyler

Noonday Community Center, 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge, 200 W. Margaret St. in Lindale

Whitehouse United Methodist Church, at 405 W. Main St. in Whitehouse. (NOTE: the polling places in Lindale and Whitehouse are different this year).

Early voting times are

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 14 to 18

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 22 to 25.

A total of 25 voting centers will be available to Smith County residents to cast their ballots on Election Day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 1.

Smith County residents will be able to vote at any of the Voting Centers, no matter which precinct they live in.

To view the entire list of polling locations or for more information about the election, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information or call the Elections Office at 903-590-4777.

There are several local and statewide races on the ballot. To see what will be on the ballot in your election precinct, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information/current-sample-ballots