Bullard ISD hosts active shooter training

Law enforcement officers from around the area trained for active shooter drills at Bullard Intermediate School.

BULLARD, Texas — While many families are preparing to start their back to school shopping, many East Texas school districts are hosting active shooter trainings.

On Tuesday, the Bullard Intermediate School was used for various law enforcement officers to conduct these drills.

"It's the school based law enforcement course 2195," said John Jones, the director of school safety and chief of police for Bullard ISD. "It’s for law enforcement officers who work in a school setting."

It's a training that brings together officers from the local and state levels.

"They are going to be here if we have a problem, or an issue and need them," Jones said. "So it's a great opportunity to train together. This is part of the governor's orders to have all law enforcement in school settings trained."

After the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas School Safety Center.

It stated that districts must create school safety and security committees, and that they are required to meet three times a year with one being in the summer.

But practices like this are not new to the school district.

"This training has been going on for several years," said Jean Dark, a public information officer for the Texas Department of Public Safety. "This is a program brought to communities through Texas State University and the alert program there. This is just one of the many programs that they offer to law enforcement as well as to civilians, as far as a response to an active attack."

According to Sergeant Dark there are other programs like the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. This educates the public on what to do if they are caught in a shooting situation.

Bullard ISD staff will take part in this training.

"It educates the public," Dark said. "I've done it at churches, I've done it at different businesses, we do them all over the state of Texas [to] educate the public. If anybody is interested in having that done at their place of business or at their place of worship, we are more than happy to fulfill that need."