TYLER, Texas — Beginning Thursday, September 5, and continuing through Monday, September 9, Union Pacific Railroad will be closing down the following roads to perform track maintenance:

Faulkner Street crossing - Between Troup Highway and Faulkner Street near the Green Acres Shopping Village at 1719 Troup Highway

Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5 a.m.

East Front Street crossing – Near 401 East Front Street

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5 a.m.

Magnolia Drive crossing – At 2100 Magnolia Drive and 2100 Melrose Avenue

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to Monday Sept. 9 at 5 a.m.

Old Bascom Road crossing – At Old Bascom Road and Shiloh Road

Monday, Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to Tuesday Sept. 10 at 5 a.m.

Golden Road crossing – Near the intersection of Golden Road and Old Troup Highway

Drivers will need to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic situations and signage.