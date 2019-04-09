TYLER, Texas — Beginning Thursday, September 5, and continuing through Monday, September 9, Union Pacific Railroad will be closing down the following roads to perform track maintenance:

  • Faulkner Street crossing -  Between Troup Highway and Faulkner Street near the Green Acres Shopping Village at 1719 Troup Highway

Friday, Sept. 6 from 8 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 p.m. to Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 8 p.m. to Monday Sept. 9 at 5 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 9 from 8 p.m. to Tuesday Sept. 10 at 5 a.m.

Drivers will need to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic situations and signage.