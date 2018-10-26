Alto High School assistant football coach Arturo Soto isn't doing it for the money. He does it for the kids.

“I love sports. I love being around kids," Soto said. "I think it’s something I really enjoy, I want to get better at, and learn more about.”

Arturo spends his time teaching and learning, and he has quite the busy schedule. Not only is he a P.E. teacher at Alto Elementary, he's a student at Stephen F. Austin.

While he is completing his student teaching at Alto Elementary, he volunteers his time to help out in athletics.

"He’s working with junior high, junior varsity and high school football. As time progresses he’ll work with other sports," Alto head coach and athletic director Ricky Meeks said.

Soto does not mind the work. Alto has a special place in his heart.

"I grew up here, I know the tradition," Soto said. "I grew up knowing some of these kids [and] I want to be along for the ride with them and achieve great things."

