Longview's Christian Heritage to play for the school's first-ever state title

After making school history by winning it's first ever TAPPS second round playoff game this season, the Sentinels have their eyes on bigger sights, the state title.

LONGVIEW, Texas — For the first time in Longview's Christian Heritage Classical School football program history, the Sentinels are headed to the state championship, led by coach Griff Mauldin.

"That's incredible," Mauldin expressed. "First of all, I'm extremely proud of our kids and the way they play proud of our community. When we won our second round game that was history for us, and to go into that third round game and just their their ability to not be satisfied and not be complacent and push through and win a big game and that third round, to now to have a chance to play for a state title? It's what everybody dreams off."

It hasn't been the easiest road. The Sentinels started off the season losing it’s first two out of 3 games. First to East Texas Homeschool Sports, then again to Leverett's Chapel. Something senior spread-back, Cason Owens believes attributed to the team's success.

“We've been through the ups and the downs," Owens said. "We've been through the lowest parts and so to see where we are now and to just work through it, it's pretty cool. And I'm so excited for this team in this group.”

Parents pushed the school to start the program in 2016 with Coach Mauldin taking over in 2019, basically growing this team from the ground up with this group of seniors, including senior receiver, Boaz Dyess.

“We've gone from starting games with just six players to just the depth of the team," Dyess said. "Coach Maldin, lot of credit to him just for building out the program in general. The family atmosphere, all that working together is fun for everybody. It's been something really special to be a part of, and it's exciting, to go to state.”