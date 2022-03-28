Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports set to return to live event

The fourth annual ceremony will recognize the best student-athletes from our local high schools on May 17.

TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the inaugural ceremony in 2019, Best Preps Tyler presented by Peters Autosports will return as a live event this year.

Best Preps Tyler is an awards ceremony that recognizes the best student-athletes from our local high schools. This will be the fourth annual Best Preps Tyler and will be held on May 17 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. The last two years it was a virtual ceremony.

Deadline for coaches to submit nominations is April 4. The information and voting links were sent out on March 1 to all schools, but coaches and athletic directors can reach out with any questions or if they have not received this information contact by email — bestpreps@mrobertsmedia.com or call 903-232-7233. Also sponsorships are available as well.