Football

LIST: Super Bowl watch parties across East Texas

Local restaurants and bars are hosting watch parties for the big game, you don't want to miss this Sunday.

TYLER, Texas — Across East Texas, watch parties are being planned for Super Bowl Sunday. 

Restaurants and bars will be hosting watch parties with specials on drinks, food, music, games and many more activities all day long. 

Here's a list of Super Bowl watch parties:

Whitehouse:

  • Montez Creekside Kitchen: Pre-game party brunch 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pre-game party fun 2:30 to 5 p.m., kickoff 5:30 p.m.

Tyler:

  • Holiday Inn Tyler Conference Center at the Summerfields Grill and Bar: Food and drink specials during the big game, 4 to 10 p.m.
  • Republic Icehouse: Tailgate party with live DJ 4 to 5:30 p.m., Kickoff 5:30 p.m.
  • Tyler Biker Church: Chili Cook-off and Super Bowl party, 5 to 10 p.m.
  • Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux: 5:30 p.m.
  • Bubba's 33: 5:30 p.m.

Longview:

  • Bubba's 33: 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater:

  • Skippers Pier: Super Bowl party, live music, drink and food specials, 6 to 10 p.m.

Athens:

