Reports: Haynes King will be A&M's starting QB

Former Longview Lobo Haynes King has reportedly been named the Texas A&M starting quarterback heading into next week’s 2022 football season opener against Sam Houston State University.

TexAgs’ Billy Liucci published the initial story.

King is expected to be under center for the Aggies during next Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at College Station’s Kyle Field. He competed for the job with LSU junior transfer Max Johnson and the five-star true freshman Conner Weigman. The latter previously suited up for Bridgeland High School in the Houston area.

King is a former Longview High School starting quarterback who led his school to its first football state championship in 81 years in 2018. He is also the son of current Longview High School athletic director and head football coach John King.