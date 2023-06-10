ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Troup's Trae Davis

Trae Davis continues to put on a show week after week.

Example video title will go here for this video

TROUP, Texas — Troup's Trae "Showtime" Davis gives fans something to look forward to every Friday night.

"When I'm on the field, it's always showtime," said Davis.

In Troup's last game against Quitman, Davis rushed for 82 yards and caught five passes for 136 yards and two scores.

Troup head coach Sam Wells described Davis play as "explosive," while Davis calls it "electric". Davis is known for his dynamic playmaking and speed on the field.

"He's a tremendous impact when you have an athlete like him, to be able to stretch the field vertically and also run the ball," said Coach Wells. "He's definitely a big weapon for us and someone who's hard to defend for the opposing teams."

At the beginning of the season, Davis had offers from Sam Houston State, Louisiana Tech and Utah State, but he ulimately committed to Washington State University last week because the team accepted him with open arms.

"They’re coaching staff showed me a lot of love, and even the players, they treated me like their own brothers," said Davis. "When I felt that, I had to commit."

Troup's Cooper Reid suffered from a life-altering brain injury during a game last season. Since the incident, Cooper has had an outpour of support and prayers. DavisDvais uses what happened to his teammate as encouragement, along with his family.

"The Cooper thing motivates me a lot and even my family, they motivate me," said Davis. "I want to make it to where they are easy on living so that’s just what I’m trying to get to."