East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Tyler Legacy's Kalan Greenhouse

Kalan Greenhouse changed positions from wide receiver to running back for the game against Mesquite. The position change was successful as they won 34-14.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Legacy was able to secure their first win of the season over Mesquite last Friday night. This win was big because it was the district opener, and because the main playmaker of the game just stepped into his new position.

Kalan Greenhouse switched from wide receiver to running back halfway through the season, and in his first game in his new role, he was successful.

"They just needed a playmaker in the back field, and they felt like I had the abilities and I had the heart to do it," Greenhouse said. "So, they put me back there and I was able to make plays when we needed it."

He had 10 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. A lot went into his preparation for his new position. Running back and wide receiver are very different in technicalities and physical ability. Greenhouse needed to study the plays to become more comfortable with the position.

"I had to get in the film room real bad. Everyday I had to get in the play books," Greenhouse said. "I had to get my feet rubbed down. It was a hard process but on game day it came pretty easy."

Greenhouse likes his new position and doesn't plan on going back to wide receiver. He likes how often he gets the ball, which gives him more opportunity to make plays.

Coach Beau Trahan thought the running back room needed more depth and a spark which is why he made the decision to move Greenhouse.

"He was good with the ball in his hands so we said, 'let's move him back, he's 200 pounds, he's broken some tackles,' so we just said, 'we're going to give it a try and see how it goes' and he did a fabulous job," Trahan said.

There's much more that goes into switching positions other than where you stand and take off.

"You have to learn a whole other position, as far as pass protection is involved, where we would like some runs to hit, how the blocking scheme works," Trahan said. "He's learning a whole different part of the offense, but it also shows his versatility in being able to do that kind of stuff."

This was also a big win for Trahan as this is his first win as head coach for Tyler Legacy. He joined the football program this year after previously serving as defensive coordinator at Baylor University and Quarterback coach at Tulsa University.

Trahan was very excited about the win because he's constantly seen the improvement in his team throughout the year.

"It was outstanding. I was just so happy for the kids, they've been working so hard and I know the scoreboard hasn't shown that," Trahan said. "We're building something here and these kids are believing and it shows on how they played on Friday."