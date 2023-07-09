ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Center's Kaden Dixon

Kaden Dixon had 20 carries, 371 yards and four rushing touchdowns to help secure the 66-20 win over Spring Hill.

CENTER, Texas — Center Roughriders running back Kaden Dixon says his motto is going "game by game, week by week" after finishing last week's game with 20 carries, 371 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

With help from Dixon, the Roughriders secured the 66-20 win over Spring Hill. Dixon is a powerful player, making an impact on the field with his speed and aggression.

Roughriders head coach Ricky Meeks says he's impressed with Dixon's talent and is excited to see how far he'll go.

"He's definitely a weapon, and we have an offensive philosophy that it's players not plays," Meeks said. "Our players is what's going to make it all go, and he's (Kaden) a special talent."

Dixon's number one motivation for football is his love for the game. He doesn't think about anything on the field accept his love for football.

"I just like playing football, the game is fun," Dixon said.

Dixon used to look up to the older guys on the team and aspired to be like them, such as Ja'Terious Evans and Octavius Evans.

"When I was growing up, I was watching the older guys and I really loved coming to the games and watching them," Dixon said.

As the Roughriders head into week three of play, they'll face off with North Desoto. Last season, they didn't come out this game victorious, but this year Dixon is focused on correcting the little things.