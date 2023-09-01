ETPCU PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Chapel Hill's Demetrius Brisbon

Demetrius Brisbon had a stellar game against Gilmer to help the Chapel Hill secure the win 71-53.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Not all superheroes wear capes. In fact, some play football and carry 15 times for 331 yards, and score four touchdowns in one game.

Demetrius Brisbon is not only a Chapel Hill Bulldog, but he's also the team's Superman.

"Electric, or Superman," said head coach Jeff Riordan. "I tell him on Friday nights, you go do Superman things."

Brisbon does exactly that. He led the team to a 71-53 victory over Gilmer last Friday with a stellar performance. That being said, Brisbon still keeps his focus on the remainder of the season and on his future. And like every great athlete, he's always still looking for ways to improve his game.

"Yeah, I feel like we could've done better offensively," said Brisbon. "I know I had 330 yards, but we could've done way better."

Although Brisbon sees room for improvement, he is still eager about the recognition his accomplishments are getting. He was honored as the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week. Brisbon flooded social media and told everyone to vote for him to be selected for this prestigious award.

"I didn't know I was going to win, that's why I told everybody to vote for me," Brisbon said. "But with my stat line, I just thought that award should go to me and I had a great community supporting me through that."

Speaking of Brisbon's support system, he just added a new member to his cheering squad who gives him that extra push above all else.

"My son, my little boy, he's 5 months old," said Brisbon. "He motivates me to keep going and to do what I need to do, so when I come out here, I'm thinking about him."

Brisbon manages his time well between spending time with his son and keeping up with classes and football as well.

Along with his family, his coach also wants the best for him because he sees the hard work Brisbon puts in on the field and remains humble in the way he leads the team.

"He had an unbelievable performance, he was fast Friday night," said Coach Riordan. "He saw the field clearly and anytime you can rush for four touchdowns and throw for three, you're going to have a big impact on the game."

Last year, Chapel Hill fell to Gilmer in the first game of the season and lost to Van in the second. And now that they're already getting off to a good start, there's only one thing on Brisbon's' mind.