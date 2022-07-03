East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Mekhayia Moore

After leading her to team to its first state championship win and winning MVP, Mekhayia Moore earns Player of the Week.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — A historic night in the Alamodome.

Nine seniors, many of them have been playing together since the fifth grade. Saturday, walked into the biggest game of their lives knowing win or lose, it would be the last time they’d share the court together.

“Before the game started, a lot of our teammates started tearing up and crying with each other because we did realize this was our last time putting on that uniform,” Mekhayia Moore said “The last time performing with each other on the floor, our last time hearing our fans cheer for us.”

The program won its first championship under head coach Jeremy Durham, in just his second season at his alma mater.

“I took the job during the shutdown in the middle of a pandemic,” Durham said. “The first time I was really around them, we were doing zoom meetings and just trying to get to know each other. Then they opened it up for us to start having summer workouts. I talked to the team for 10 or 15 minutes, and I knew I had something special.”

Special is an understatement. Senior Mekhayia Moore helped lead the team to a 40 win season, racking up 19 points, 14 rebounds and a state championship MVP.

“I was so excited and very shocked, because I didn't know that was a thing because I've never been to a state championship before,” Moore said. “So when they announced my name, I was like, Oh, wow, I was like, Okay, this is me. I did this, okay.”

A homecoming clearly earned, not given. Sadly, after taking home the most prestigious award in all of UIL basketball, Moore is leaving on top. Hanging up her sneakers for a white coat.

“Yeah, it was a really tough decision for me because you know, it's been a part of my life forever,” Moore said. “Like since I was nine years old and now I'm going to college to do medical school. So it's like a tough little divorce or something. I don't know it's like a breakup, but it's for the best.”

A row of banners hanging from the rafters that’ll soon have a new edition. A yellow one reading State Champions. As this Bearettes team has etched their names in history.