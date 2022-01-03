WELCOME HOME: Brownsboro welcomes state championship-winning Bearettes home from San Antonio

Brownsboro Bearettes captured their first state title in program history.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — A welcome home party fit for queens was held in Brownsboro this weekend to celebrate the high school girls' basketball team's major accomplishment.

Sunday, the city of Brownsboro welcomed back the Bearettes who are now class 4A state champions for the very first time in program history.

Brownsboro Intermediate Principal Billy Beasley brought out his elementary students to show support.

“These girls have worked so hard to accomplish what they did,” said Beasley. “And just to see our entire community show up and support them. I mean, that made it even more special.”

Among the community support, was the age 12 and under softball team whose coach brought them here to celebrate. But before the fun, there’s still practice.

“I want them to see like what a winning culture is like, because that's what we're trying to build,” Coach Rebecca McGough said. “Then we're running a little bit there. The bus is running a little bit behind so we're in the middle of practice and we had to get our conditioning done now instead of at the end. So whatever works.”

Brownsboro High School Principal Brent Cooper said the community support can still be felt in San Antonio, where the championship game was played.

“This city is behind this team 100% It's been,” Cooper said. “Last night in San Antonio, there was a sea of blue wave and we were chanting all night long.”

The question we want to know is, does it feel to be a state champion? The one most qualified to answer that question was the state championship MVP Mekhayia Moore.

“That's something different,” Moore said. “That's unbelievable, and it's really unreal. Because you know, everybody's been counting on us. I've had so much faith in us and I'm just glad we can make it happen.”

When it comes to head coach Jeremy Durham, this moment and what it means for his hometown is special.