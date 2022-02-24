East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Taegan Terry

Lindale's senior point guard shines during playoff win over Pittsburg.

TEXAS, USA — It is play off season for boys basketball and you know what that means. You better leave it all on the court or you are going home.

For the Lindale boys basketball team they rely heavily on Walter Smith, but most teams are now keying on him giving room for other to step up and make big plays and that is exactly what senior point guard Taegan Terry did in a win over Pittsburg.

A win that advanced the eagles to the area playoffs.

Smith scored 14 points as the Lindale Eagles advanced with a 47-35 win at Pine Tree High School in Longview but Terry followed close behind scoring 10 points for the Eagles, including the first three baskets of the game.