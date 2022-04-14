East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Daniel Young

The Apaches have an overall record of 25-17 and 14-12 in conference, putting them in fourth place. Young has registered 11 home runs so far this season, which is a stat that acts as a surprise to viewers.

"He has had a very big year for us, he has to carry us really at times just due to injuries and so I'm excited that he's having the year he is having he works really hard," said Wren. "He works really hard at his craft and its not easy being a big left handed power guy at our ball park especially with the wind blowing how it does but very impressive kid works really hard and deserves all that he is getting right now."