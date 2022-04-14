East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Daniel Young

TYLER, Texas — Daniel Young is putting on a clinic so far this season for the Tyler Junior College baseball team.
The Apaches have an overall record of 25-17 and 14-12 in conference, putting them in fourth place. Young has registered 11 home runs so far this season, which is a stat that acts as a surprise to viewers.
According to Head Coach Doug Wren, Young has been a vital part of the team's success so far this season.
"He has had a very big year for us, he has to carry us really at times just due to injuries and so I'm excited that he's having the year he is having he works really hard," said Wren. "He works really hard at his craft and its not easy being a big left handed power guy at our ball park especially with the wind blowing how it does but very impressive kid works really hard and deserves all that he is getting right now."
Moving forward, the Apaches have ten games left this season and they need to stay in the top four teams in their conference in order to qualify for post season play.